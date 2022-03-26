Brad Mehldau’s Epic Version of Rush’s “Tom Sawyer”
Brad Mehldau performs Rush’s “Tom Sawyer,” from his new album, ‘Jacob’s Ladder,’ due March 18 on Nonesuch Records: bradmehldau.lnk.to
Produced by Brad Mehldau and John Davis
Written by Alex Lifeson / Geddy Lee / Neil Peart / Pye Dubois
Chris Thile: vocals, mandolin
Brad Mehldau: Korg MS-20 synthesizer, Yamaha CP-80, Moog modular synthesizer, Emu Emulator II, Steinway C grand piano, Moog Little Phatty synthesizer, Dave Smith Prophet 08, Roland Juno 60, background vocals
Luca van den Bossche: treble voice
Mark Guiliana: drums
Joel Frahm: soprano and tenor saxophones
John Davis: drum programming
Artwork by Brad Mehldau
Video by Robert Edridge-Waks