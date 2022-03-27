PUP: At Their Worst or “Totally Fine?”
PUP - “TOTALLY FINE”
BASED ON THE DISTURBING, BEST SELLING NOVEL
“COMPANY BAND GOES TO SPACE”
By Clementius Huenemoerder
DIRECTED BY: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
WRITTEN BY: PUP
PRODUCED BY: Gina Simone & AJ Edmonds
CINEMATOGRAPHER: Nikolay Michaylov
PRODUCTION DESIGNER / GRAPHIC DESIGN: Zack Mykula
1st ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Connor Johnson
2nd ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Haley Garnett
1st ASSISTANT CAMERA: Calvin D’Souza
2nd ASSISTANT CAMERA: Ashley Binette
GAFFER: Adrian Antonecchia
KEY GRIP: Dexter Calleja
COLORIST: Zach Cox @ Built By Light Colour
DIRECTOR’S REP: Mad Ruk Entertainment
CAST (In Order Of Appearance)
NEWS ANCHOR: Billy “News” Rideaux
STEFANIEL BOBCRAT: Stefan Babcock
NELSON CHESAPEAKE: Nestor Chumak
ZEKE “THE FREAK” MCLEARY: Zack “The Freak” Mykula
SLAD “THE IMPALER” SLADKOZLOV: Steve Sladkowski
MAYOR SLADKOZLOV: Sandra Borzush
THE PROSECUTOR: Charlene Roth
FAN WITH SUITCASE BABY: Olivia Bailey Jensen
SUITCASE BABY: Plastique Jensen
BAILIFF “BLAKE” MURPHY: Blake Murphy
WARDEN / JAILMAN: Connor Johnson
HON. JUDGE RICE: Vince “Judge Rice” Rice
THE STENOGRAPHER: Anna Jane “1Take” Edmonds
COSTUMES PROVIDED BY: Chris Warrilow @ Fantastic Creations
CAMERA PROVIDED BY: Grande Camera
LIGHTING & GRIP GEAR PROVIDED BY: 2D House
NEWS BROADCASTS PROVIDED BY: Real Network News – A Subsidiary of Little Dipper News Congl.
SPACESHIPS PROVIDED BY: Nasa
SPECIAL THANKS
President (Of Earth) Grathlar
Joe, Mac, Jordan, Nicole & Justin
Katie McMillan
Carly Watt
Julia M. Loan, Esq.
Bailey & Plastique Jensen
Dave Dvir
Evan Blacker
Krista Kzialoszynski
Kat Zoubmoulakis
Mad Ruk Entertainment
Karle Janisse
Peter Katis & Greg Giorgio
Lyrics:
Hiding out in the back of the parking lot
A thousand choices that I probably should’ve called off
Fixate on every little thing
I don’t eat I don’t sleep I don’t do anything
Lately I’ve started to feel like I’m slowly dying
And if I’m being real I don’t even mind
Whether I’m at my worst or I’m totally fine
Obliterated and I’m standing on this landmine
On auto-pilot I dial her parents landline
Better or worse she always tells the honest truth
She says: life is unkind
But then again, so are you
Lately I’ve started to feel like I’m slowly dying
And if I’m being real I don’t even mind
I was holding back coz I just couldn’t decide
Whether I’m at my worst or I’m totally fine
I’ve got all I need
Except a way to sleep at night
Pushing through the deep
I’ve got all I need but still:
Lately I’ve started to feel like I’m slowly dying
You’re never totally fine. I’m never totally fine. We’re never totally fine.
Produced by Peter Katis and PUP
Recorded by Peter Katis and Greg Giorgio
Additional recording by Nestor Chumak and Kurt Leon
Assistant engineers: Erik Paulson, Jake Gray
Mixed by Peter Katis at Tarquin Studios
Mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound
Additional keyboards by Thomas Bartlett and Peter Katis
Additional Vocals by Melanie Gail St-Pierre
Written by PUP
PUP is: Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski
