PUP: At Their Worst or “Totally Fine?”

PUP - “TOTALLY FINE”



BASED ON THE DISTURBING, BEST SELLING NOVEL

“COMPANY BAND GOES TO SPACE”

By Clementius Huenemoerder



DIRECTED BY: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux

WRITTEN BY: PUP

PRODUCED BY: Gina Simone & AJ Edmonds

CINEMATOGRAPHER: Nikolay Michaylov

PRODUCTION DESIGNER / GRAPHIC DESIGN: Zack Mykula

1st ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Connor Johnson

2nd ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Haley Garnett

1st ASSISTANT CAMERA: Calvin D’Souza

2nd ASSISTANT CAMERA: Ashley Binette

GAFFER: Adrian Antonecchia

KEY GRIP: Dexter Calleja

COLORIST: Zach Cox @ Built By Light Colour

DIRECTOR’S REP: Mad Ruk Entertainment



CAST (In Order Of Appearance)

NEWS ANCHOR: Billy “News” Rideaux

STEFANIEL BOBCRAT: Stefan Babcock

NELSON CHESAPEAKE: Nestor Chumak

ZEKE “THE FREAK” MCLEARY: Zack “The Freak” Mykula

SLAD “THE IMPALER” SLADKOZLOV: Steve Sladkowski

MAYOR SLADKOZLOV: Sandra Borzush

THE PROSECUTOR: Charlene Roth

FAN WITH SUITCASE BABY: Olivia Bailey Jensen

SUITCASE BABY: Plastique Jensen

BAILIFF “BLAKE” MURPHY: Blake Murphy

WARDEN / JAILMAN: Connor Johnson

HON. JUDGE RICE: Vince “Judge Rice” Rice

THE STENOGRAPHER: Anna Jane “1Take” Edmonds



COSTUMES PROVIDED BY: Chris Warrilow @ Fantastic Creations

CAMERA PROVIDED BY: Grande Camera

LIGHTING & GRIP GEAR PROVIDED BY: 2D House

NEWS BROADCASTS PROVIDED BY: Real Network News – A Subsidiary of Little Dipper News Congl.

SPACESHIPS PROVIDED BY: Nasa



SPECIAL THANKS

President (Of Earth) Grathlar

Joe, Mac, Jordan, Nicole & Justin

Katie McMillan

Carly Watt

Julia M. Loan, Esq.

Bailey & Plastique Jensen

Dave Dvir

Evan Blacker

Krista Kzialoszynski

Kat Zoubmoulakis

Mad Ruk Entertainment

Karle Janisse

Peter Katis & Greg Giorgio

Lyrics:

Hiding out in the back of the parking lot

A thousand choices that I probably should’ve called off

Fixate on every little thing

I don’t eat I don’t sleep I don’t do anything

Lately I’ve started to feel like I’m slowly dying

And if I’m being real I don’t even mind

Whether I’m at my worst or I’m totally fine

Obliterated and I’m standing on this landmine

On auto-pilot I dial her parents landline

Better or worse she always tells the honest truth

She says: life is unkind

But then again, so are you

Lately I’ve started to feel like I’m slowly dying

And if I’m being real I don’t even mind

I was holding back coz I just couldn’t decide

Whether I’m at my worst or I’m totally fine

I’ve got all I need

Except a way to sleep at night

Pushing through the deep

I’ve got all I need but still:

Lately I’ve started to feel like I’m slowly dying

You’re never totally fine. I’m never totally fine. We’re never totally fine.

Produced by Peter Katis and PUP

Recorded by Peter Katis and Greg Giorgio

Additional recording by Nestor Chumak and Kurt Leon

Assistant engineers: Erik Paulson, Jake Gray

Mixed by Peter Katis at Tarquin Studios

Mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound

Additional keyboards by Thomas Bartlett and Peter Katis

Additional Vocals by Melanie Gail St-Pierre

Written by PUP

PUP is: Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula, and Steve Sladkowski

