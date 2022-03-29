The Bob Cesca Podcast: Confrontational Culture
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Confrontational Culture — [Explicit Language] Do Kimberley and Bob have COVID? Another huge scoop from Mugsy and Bob Woodward. The 7 hour gap in Trump’s call logs from January 6. Burner phones. Federal judge says Trump likely committed a crime. CBS News is going Full Red Hat. The Will Smith / Chris Rock fracas at the Oscars. Toxic masculinity. The American Nervous Breakdown continues. Russians might be pulling back from Kyiv. Biden’s remark about Putin. DeSantis signed the Don’t Say Gay bill into law. With Buzz Burbank, music by Circe Link and Christian Nesmith, and George Harris. And more!