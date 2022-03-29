Luca Stricagnoli and His Amazing Triple-Neck Acoustic Guitar: “Pumped Up Kicks” (Foster the People)

YouTube

My version of “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People, played on my Reversed Triple Neck Guitar. I have heard this song for the very first time during one of my US Tours a few months ago, and what a coincidence it was that just one day after, while I was doing a workshop in a primary school, one of the students asked me if I was able to play specifically that song. I told him that I was going to work on it once I came back home, and so I did.

On the third neck of my guitar, you can hear an “Octaver Effect” that doubles the bass notes one octave higher, in order to make them even more clear and hearable.

In October and November I will be in Germany, Austria and Netherlands to perform concerts with “Nacht der Gitarren 2022”, featuring Lulo Reinhardt, Thu Le and Alexandra Wittingham. Tour dates available at this link lucastricagnoli.com

