 

Luca Stricagnoli and His Amazing Triple-Neck Acoustic Guitar: “Pumped Up Kicks” (Foster the People)

DESCRIPTION
My version of “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People, played on my Reversed Triple Neck Guitar. I have heard this song for the very first time during one of my US Tours a few months ago, and what a coincidence it was that just one day after, while I was doing a workshop in a primary school, one of the students asked me if I was able to play specifically that song. I told him that I was going to work on it once I came back home, and so I did.
On the third neck of my guitar, you can hear an “Octaver Effect” that doubles the bass notes one octave higher, in order to make them even more clear and hearable.
I recorded this piece using microphones by Lewitt Audio:
Lewitt LCT 640 TS
lewitt-audio.com
Lewitt LCT140 AIR
lewitt-audio.com

VIDEO BY MEG PFEIFFER:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram instagram.com

GUITAR HANDMADE BY:
Davide Serracini: serracini.it

RECORDED AND MIXED BY:
Proton Studio: protonstudio.de

SHOT AT:
Some wall in the city

STRINGS BY:
D’Addario: daddario.com

RECORDED WITH:
Lewitt Microphones: lewitt-audio.com


