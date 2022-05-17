The Bob Cesca Podcast: Fix My Booby Traps
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Fix My Booby Traps — [Explicit Language] Buzz is back to discuss the massacre in Buffalo and how Tucker Carlson and Fox News continue to spread the white supremacist Replacement Theory. Tucker’s history of Replacement Theory. The list of victims. What will it take to make racism wrong again? Buzz’s road trip through Red State America. The Lost Cause. The anger and resentment over losing the Civil War. Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts is pro-rapist. IVF clinics on the chopping block. COVID isn’t going away. With Buzz Burbank, music by Divided Heaven, Good Fake, and more!