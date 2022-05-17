 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Fix My Booby Traps

317
Politics • Views: 19,516

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Fix My Booby Traps — [Explicit Language] Buzz is back to discuss the massacre in Buffalo and how Tucker Carlson and Fox News continue to spread the white supremacist Replacement Theory. Tucker’s history of Replacement Theory. The list of victims. What will it take to make racism wrong again? Buzz’s road trip through Red State America. The Lost Cause. The anger and resentment over losing the Civil War. Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts is pro-rapist. IVF clinics on the chopping block. COVID isn’t going away. With Buzz Burbank, music by Divided Heaven, Good Fake, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh