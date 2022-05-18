Cory Wong and the Wongnotes: GROOVE (Feat. Nate Smith)
Cory Wong is trying to create a modern version of Hullabaloo, and I’m totally here for the vibe, because it is funky.
BAND
Cory Wong - guitar/vox
Sonny Thompson - bass/vox
Kevin Gastonguay - keys
Nêgah Santos - percussion
Nate Smith - drums
Eddie Barbash - alto sax/soprano sax
Kenni Holmen - tenor sax/flute
Sam Greenfield - bari sax/bass clarinet
Jay Webb - trumpet/flugelhorn
Jon Lampley - trumpet/flugelhorn
Michael Nelson - trombone/horn arranger
MUSIC
Produced by Cory Wong
Mixed by John Fields
Engineered by Jake Hartsfield and Caleb Fisher
Mastered by Will Quinnell
VIDEO
Executive Producer - Cory Wong
Director - Ben Kadie
Director of Photography Matt Burke
Producers - Cory Wong, Maggie Phillips, Michael Bowden
1st AD - Micah Johnson, Michael Bowden
Key PA - Drew Arnett
Editors: Michael Bowden, Cory Wong, Ben Kadie
Writers - Cory Wong, Ben Kadie, William Gianetta, Meg Sinick, Luke Moran, Kay Kaanapu
Camera - Matt Burke, Dakota Diel, Trent Millspaugh, Michael Bowden
Lighting Director - Jacob Padgett
1st AC - Eduardo Orozco, Izzy Rael
Gaffers - Mark Lopez, Ezra Robinson
Key Grip - Hunter Rodgers
Set Design L.A. - Denver Kotian
Boom Ops: Sandra Joen Pérez, Zach Bair
Production Designer - Tricia Robertson and Cory Wong
Set Build - Clint and Sharmon Scenic Fabrication
CAST
Dave Koz - Jack Meyers (Squeezify)
Simon Richard Boughey - Big Lemonade Artist (Squeezify)
Lauren Neal - Courtney Jones (Squeezify)
Kristen Porter - BG (Squeezify)
Theodore Mark Martinez - BG (Squeezify)
Anthony Martin B Sayo - BG (Squeezify)
Grant Harrison - Lawyer (Compressix Class Action)
Chelsea Averill - Movie Producer #1 (Cory Wong Biopic)
Circus Szalewski - Movie Producer (Cory Wong Biopic)
Petar Janjic - Petar Janjic