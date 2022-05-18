Cory Wong and the Wongnotes: GROOVE (Feat. Nate Smith)

YouTube

Cory Wong is trying to create a modern version of Hullabaloo, and I’m totally here for the vibe, because it is funky.

BAND

Cory Wong - guitar/vox

Sonny Thompson - bass/vox

Kevin Gastonguay - keys

Nêgah Santos - percussion

Nate Smith - drums

Eddie Barbash - alto sax/soprano sax

Kenni Holmen - tenor sax/flute

Sam Greenfield - bari sax/bass clarinet

Jay Webb - trumpet/flugelhorn

Jon Lampley - trumpet/flugelhorn

Michael Nelson - trombone/horn arranger

MUSIC

Produced by Cory Wong

Mixed by John Fields

Engineered by Jake Hartsfield and Caleb Fisher

Mastered by Will Quinnell

VIDEO

Executive Producer - Cory Wong

Director - Ben Kadie

Director of Photography Matt Burke

Producers - Cory Wong, Maggie Phillips, Michael Bowden

1st AD - Micah Johnson, Michael Bowden

Key PA - Drew Arnett

Editors: Michael Bowden, Cory Wong, Ben Kadie

Writers - Cory Wong, Ben Kadie, William Gianetta, Meg Sinick, Luke Moran, Kay Kaanapu

Camera - Matt Burke, Dakota Diel, Trent Millspaugh, Michael Bowden

Lighting Director - Jacob Padgett

1st AC - Eduardo Orozco, Izzy Rael

Gaffers - Mark Lopez, Ezra Robinson

Key Grip - Hunter Rodgers

Set Design L.A. - Denver Kotian

Boom Ops: Sandra Joen Pérez, Zach Bair

Production Designer - Tricia Robertson and Cory Wong

Set Build - Clint and Sharmon Scenic Fabrication



CAST

Dave Koz - Jack Meyers (Squeezify)

Simon Richard Boughey - Big Lemonade Artist (Squeezify)

Lauren Neal - Courtney Jones (Squeezify)

Kristen Porter - BG (Squeezify)

Theodore Mark Martinez - BG (Squeezify)

Anthony Martin B Sayo - BG (Squeezify)

Grant Harrison - Lawyer (Compressix Class Action)

Chelsea Averill - Movie Producer #1 (Cory Wong Biopic)

Circus Szalewski - Movie Producer (Cory Wong Biopic)

Petar Janjic - Petar Janjic