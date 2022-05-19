 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Soft Skulls and Neanderthal Brows

229
Politics

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Soft Skulls and Neanderthal Brows — [Explicit Content] George W. Bush’s gaffe about Iraq and Ukraine. Why Iraq stripped us of the moral high ground. Republicans pretend not to know that late term abortions are illegal. White misogynists think women want to cut off their penises. Tucker denies knowing what replacement theory is. Biden solves the baby formula crisis and no one cares. Doug Mastriano is one step away from seizing 19 electoral votes for Trump. The latest masking recommendation for COVID. With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David TRex Ferguson, music by Antiquity, The Dye, and more!

