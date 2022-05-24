 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Barndominium

206
Politics • Views: 10,327

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Barndominium — [Explicit Language] Monkeypox is getting worse, but it’s still not a thing yet. COVID on the march again. David Perdue goes full racist to catch up with Brian Kemp. Racist and anti-Semitic Hungarian speaks at CPAC in Budapest. Jesus guns babies. Southern Baptist Convention allegedly covered up sexual assault claims. Herschel Walker is a huge fraud. Rep. Loudermilk lied about insurrectionist tour group. Trump’s contempt fines and what’s next. With Buzz Burbank, music by Freekbass, Ethereal Wreckage, and more!

