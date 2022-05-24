Larnell Lewis and a Stellar Band: “Sharifa the Great”
Larnell Lewis performs ‘Sharifa The Great’ by Joy Lapps with his Yamaha PHX drum setup.
Yamaha’s flagship drum model, PHX, has been produced since 2008 at the Yamaha Japan Factory by professional craftspeople who inherited knowledge of handcrafted drum manufacturing from the 50 years of history of Yamaha drum production. Learn more: yamaha.com
Larnell’s Set Up for this performance:
PHX in Textured Natural Ash 22x16”R”, 10x7, 12x8, 16x15
RRS1365 - Recording Custom Brass 13 x6.5 main snare
RBS1480 SOB - Recording Custom 14x8 auxiliary snare/tom in Solid Black
Customized Hexrack with 2 x HXCP36 extensions to hold snare baskets
EAD10
XP125TX RW 2-zone TCS pad in Real Wood
Band:
Larnell Lewis - Drums
Joy Lapps - Steelpan
Jeremy Ledbetter – Keyboard
Elmer Ferrer - Guitar
Andrew Stewart - Bass
Rob Christian – Flute
