 

Larnell Lewis and a Stellar Band: “Sharifa the Great”

334
Music • Views: 10,797

YouTube

Larnell Lewis performs ‘Sharifa The Great’ by Joy Lapps with his Yamaha PHX drum setup.

Yamaha’s flagship drum model, PHX, has been produced since 2008 at the Yamaha Japan Factory by professional craftspeople who inherited knowledge of handcrafted drum manufacturing from the 50 years of history of Yamaha drum production. Learn more: yamaha.com

Larnell’s Set Up for this performance:
PHX in Textured Natural Ash 22x16”R”, 10x7, 12x8, 16x15
RRS1365 - Recording Custom Brass 13 x6.5 main snare
RBS1480 SOB - Recording Custom 14x8 auxiliary snare/tom in Solid Black
Customized Hexrack with 2 x HXCP36 extensions to hold snare baskets
EAD10
XP125TX RW 2-zone TCS pad in Real Wood

Band:
Larnell Lewis - Drums
Joy Lapps - Steelpan
Jeremy Ledbetter – Keyboard
Elmer Ferrer - Guitar
Andrew Stewart - Bass
Rob Christian – Flute

Connect with Yamaha Drums:
Subscribe Now: bit.ly
Visit Yamaha website: bit.ly
Like Yamaha Drums on Facebook: bit.ly
Follow Yamaha Drums on Instagram: bit.ly

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh