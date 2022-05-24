Larnell Lewis and a Stellar Band: “Sharifa the Great”

YouTube

Larnell Lewis performs ‘Sharifa The Great’ by Joy Lapps with his Yamaha PHX drum setup.

Yamaha’s flagship drum model, PHX, has been produced since 2008 at the Yamaha Japan Factory by professional craftspeople who inherited knowledge of handcrafted drum manufacturing from the 50 years of history of Yamaha drum production. Learn more: yamaha.com

Larnell’s Set Up for this performance:

PHX in Textured Natural Ash 22x16”R”, 10x7, 12x8, 16x15

RRS1365 - Recording Custom Brass 13 x6.5 main snare

RBS1480 SOB - Recording Custom 14x8 auxiliary snare/tom in Solid Black

Customized Hexrack with 2 x HXCP36 extensions to hold snare baskets

EAD10

XP125TX RW 2-zone TCS pad in Real Wood

Band:

Larnell Lewis - Drums

Joy Lapps - Steelpan

Jeremy Ledbetter – Keyboard

Elmer Ferrer - Guitar

Andrew Stewart - Bass

Rob Christian – Flute

Connect with Yamaha Drums:

Subscribe Now: bit.ly

Visit Yamaha website: bit.ly

Like Yamaha Drums on Facebook: bit.ly

Follow Yamaha Drums on Instagram: bit.ly