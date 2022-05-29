New Music From the Great Bruce Hornsby: “Days Ahead” (Feat. Danielle Haim)
Bruce Hornsby - Days Ahead (feat. Danielle Haim) [Official Music Video]
Lyrics:
I’m caught here in my small square
You love me but we need some air
We’ll be ok, of that I’m pretty certain
If I stretch my arms we almost touch
I’ve never felt alone so much
Would you agree to pulling back the curtain
There will be days ahead
I’m pretty sure
Brightening lighter rays
In this world
Remember how we used to be
Connections that our friends could see
Remember when we tried to learn German
I told you what I learned today
That this all too shall pass away
It sounded like a stale, stale sermon
There will be days ahead
I’m pretty sure
Brightening lighter rays
In this world
There will be days ahead
I’m pretty sure
Brightening lighter rays
In this world
Really kinda sure
Wait and wait, when this is done
Days to come, anticipating days ahead
As time goes on I’ve come to see
How much these days have meant to me
I know my feelings aren’t always vocal
As we emerge unconfined
I’m pretty sure that you will find
My love for you is total
There will be days ahead
I’m pretty sure
Brightening lighter rays
In this world
There will be days ahead
I’m pretty sure
Brightening lighter rays
In this world
I’m pretty sure
There’ll be a day
When this is done
Oh, I’m really kinda sure
I’m pretty sure
For those who wait
That good things come
Oh, I’m really kinda, kinda pretty sure
There’ll be a day
Times await, times await
Good times await
Anticipating
Days ahead