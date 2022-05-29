New Music From the Great Bruce Hornsby: “Days Ahead” (Feat. Danielle Haim)

YouTube

Bruce Hornsby - Days Ahead (feat. Danielle Haim) [Official Music Video]

Lyrics:

I’m caught here in my small square

You love me but we need some air

We’ll be ok, of that I’m pretty certain

If I stretch my arms we almost touch

I’ve never felt alone so much

Would you agree to pulling back the curtain

There will be days ahead

I’m pretty sure

Brightening lighter rays

In this world

Remember how we used to be

Connections that our friends could see

Remember when we tried to learn German

I told you what I learned today

That this all too shall pass away

It sounded like a stale, stale sermon

There will be days ahead

I’m pretty sure

Brightening lighter rays

In this world

There will be days ahead

I’m pretty sure

Brightening lighter rays

In this world

Really kinda sure

Wait and wait, when this is done

Days to come, anticipating days ahead

As time goes on I’ve come to see

How much these days have meant to me

I know my feelings aren’t always vocal

As we emerge unconfined

I’m pretty sure that you will find

My love for you is total

There will be days ahead

I’m pretty sure

Brightening lighter rays

In this world

There will be days ahead

I’m pretty sure

Brightening lighter rays

In this world

I’m pretty sure

There’ll be a day

When this is done

Oh, I’m really kinda sure

I’m pretty sure

For those who wait

That good things come

Oh, I’m really kinda, kinda pretty sure

There’ll be a day

Times await, times await

Good times await

Anticipating

Days ahead

