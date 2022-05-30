Awesome Blue-Eyed Soul From St. Paul & the Broken Bones (Full Performance, Live on KEXP)
kexp.org presents St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 3, 2022.
Songs:
3000 AD Mass / The Last Dance
Minotaur
Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn
Apollo
Paul Janeway - Vocals
Jesse Phillips - Bass
Browan Lollar - Guitar
Al Gamble - Keys
Allen Branstetter - Trumpet
Kevin Leon - Drums
Amari Ansari - Sax
Chad Fisher - Trombone
Host: Troy Nelson
Audio Engineers: David Liles & Kevin Suggs
Mastering: Matt Ogaz
Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Carlos Cruz, Alaia D’Alessandro & Scott Holpainen
Editor: Scott Holpainen