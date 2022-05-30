 

Awesome Blue-Eyed Soul From St. Paul & the Broken Bones (Full Performance, Live on KEXP)

kexp.org presents St. Paul & The Broken Bones performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded May 3, 2022.

Songs:
3000 AD Mass / The Last Dance
Minotaur
Love Letter From A Red Roof Inn
Apollo

Paul Janeway - Vocals
Jesse Phillips - Bass
Browan Lollar - Guitar
Al Gamble - Keys
Allen Branstetter - Trumpet
Kevin Leon - Drums
Amari Ansari - Sax
Chad Fisher - Trombone

Host: Troy Nelson
Audio Engineers: David Liles & Kevin Suggs
Mastering: Matt Ogaz
Cameras: Jim Beckmann, Carlos Cruz, Alaia D’Alessandro & Scott Holpainen
Editor: Scott Holpainen

stpaulandthebrokenbones.com
kexp.org

