Uvalde Police Caught in Another Lie (VIDEO)
It seems like every day brings another revelation about the unbelievably terrible behavior of the Texas police at the Uvalde atrocity. Now we’re learning that they apparently lied about not being in contact with 911 operators, who were telling them children were calling and begging for help.
UPDATE at 5/31/22 11:58:14 am by Charles Johnson
And now we have yet another lie.
Lawyer: Uvalde teacher did not leave door open that gunman used to enter school https://t.co/GOA6HtyjrN
— San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) May 31, 2022