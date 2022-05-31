 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Hungry for Pizza and Cake

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Hungry For Pizza And Cake — [Explicit Language] Kansas City police shot an unarmed pregnant Black woman. Don’t let Republicans make this all about cop error instead of guns. The cultural fight. 14 mass shootings over Memorial Day Weekend. Trump’s dumb idea for securing classrooms. Trump’s stupid dance at the NRA convention. AR15 manufacturers received millions in Paycheck Protection loans. A Hyde Amendment for guns. Mo Brooks and moral values. New York’s concealed carry law will likely be struck down. Michael Sussmann acquitted in Durham probe. Peter Navarro subpoenaed by insurrection grand jury. Flights canceled due in part to COVID. Eff Elon Musk. With Buzz Burbank, music by Bob Malone, Pasha Black, and more.

