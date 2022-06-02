 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Peach Tree Dish

8
Politics • Views: 248

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Peach Tree Dish — [Explicit Content] Apologies for posting the show late due to internet issues. The gun massacre in Tulsa. Shooter bought his AR15 the same day as the massacre. The RNC’s plan to meddle with Democratic polling places in November. Another idiot Republican complimented Biden’s border record. Intentional dumbness on social media? More Americans are predicting a civil war. What a civil war in 2022 America might look like. Republicans are measuring the drapes already. The Supreme Court blocked a Texas social media law. The latest medical assessment of Putin. With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Seth Adam, and Circe Link & Christian Nesmith, and more!

