 

Incredible! Cory Wong w/ Sierra Hull: “Over the Mountain”

62
Music • Views: 502

YouTube

BAND
Cory Wong - guitar
Sierra Hull - mandolin
Sonny Thompson - bass
Kevin Gastonguay - keys
Nêgah Santos - percussion
Petar Janjic - drums
Eddie Barbash - alto sax/soprano sax
Kenni Holmen - tenor sax/flute
Sam Greenfield - bari sax/bass clarinet
Jay Webb - trumpet/flugelhorn
Jon Lampley - trumpet/flugelhorn
Michael Nelson - trombone/horn arranger

MUSIC
Produced by Cory Wong
Mixed by John Fields
Engineered by Jake Hartsfield and Caleb Fisher
Mastered by Will Quinnell

VIDEO
Executive Producer - Cory Wong
Director - Ben Kadie
Director of Photography - Matt Burke
Producers - Cory Wong, Michael Bowden
Video Editor - Cory Wong
Camera - Matt Burke, Dakota Diel, Trent Millspaugh, Michael Bowden
Lighting Director - Jacob Padgett
Nashville Production Designer - Tricia Robertson and Cory Wong
Set Build - Clint and Sharmon Scenic Fabrication

