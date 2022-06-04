New From Jackson Browne: “Minutes to Downtown”

YouTube

The official video for Jackson Browne’s “Minutes to Downtown.”

From his Grammy-nominated album, “Downhill from Everywhere.” Click here to listen: lnk.to

VIDEO CREDITS:

Director - Ryan Daniel Browne

Producer - Tina Carbone

Director of Photography - Jake Harbour

Assistant Camera - Adriana Serrato

Hair and Makeup - Ashley Stansbury

Production Assistant - Ryan Nilsen

Production Company - Weird Memory

SONG CREDITS:

Russ Kunkel - drums

Bob Glaub - bass

Greg Leisz - electric and acoustic guitars

Mark Goldenberg - electric guitar

Jason Crosby - piano

Jeff Young - Hammond organ

Jackson Browne - electric guitar and vocal

Chavonne Stewart - vocal

Alethea Mills - vocal

Watch more videos by Jackson Browne

Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com

LYRICS:

Minutes To Downtown



No, I wasn’t looking for a door into the morning again

No, I wasn’t thinking you would ever be more than a friend

The years I’ve seen that fell between my date of birth and yours

Fade before the altered shore of a river changing course



No, I didn’t think that I would ever feel this way again

No, not with a story this long and this close to the end

And though I try to fathom why home feels strange to me

More and more the other shore is what I need to see



Minutes slip away, minutes become days

Minutes to Downtown, minutes to the Coast Highway

Forever on this freeway dreaming of my getaway

Don’t know how I’m still in LA



Now, there may be nothing left for us

But what pleasure can teach

Now, deep in the moment with the future so out of reach

I see that smile and even while it breaks my heart I laugh

That’s because this heart was already torn in half



Minutes slip away, minutes become days

Minutes to Downtown, minutes to the Coast Highway

And I’m out on this freeway, still plotting my getaway

Don’t know how I’m still in LA



Written by Jackson Browne

(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)

