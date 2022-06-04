New From Jackson Browne: “Minutes to Downtown”
The official video for Jackson Browne’s “Minutes to Downtown.”
From his Grammy-nominated album, “Downhill from Everywhere.” Click here to listen: lnk.to
VIDEO CREDITS:
Director - Ryan Daniel Browne
Producer - Tina Carbone
Director of Photography - Jake Harbour
Assistant Camera - Adriana Serrato
Hair and Makeup - Ashley Stansbury
Production Assistant - Ryan Nilsen
Production Company - Weird Memory
SONG CREDITS:
Russ Kunkel - drums
Bob Glaub - bass
Greg Leisz - electric and acoustic guitars
Mark Goldenberg - electric guitar
Jason Crosby - piano
Jeff Young - Hammond organ
Jackson Browne - electric guitar and vocal
Chavonne Stewart - vocal
Alethea Mills - vocal
Sign up for Jackson’s newsletter jacksonbrowne.com to be the first to learn about upcoming tour dates, ticket on-sale dates, and new music.
Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne YouTube channel: youtube.com
Follow Jackson Browne:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @JacksonBrowne
TikTok tiktok.com
Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com
Watch more videos by Jackson Browne
Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com
LYRICS:
Minutes To Downtown
No, I wasn’t looking for a door into the morning again
No, I wasn’t thinking you would ever be more than a friend
The years I’ve seen that fell between my date of birth and yours
Fade before the altered shore of a river changing course
No, I didn’t think that I would ever feel this way again
No, not with a story this long and this close to the end
And though I try to fathom why home feels strange to me
More and more the other shore is what I need to see
Minutes slip away, minutes become days
Minutes to Downtown, minutes to the Coast Highway
Forever on this freeway dreaming of my getaway
Don’t know how I’m still in LA
Now, there may be nothing left for us
But what pleasure can teach
Now, deep in the moment with the future so out of reach
I see that smile and even while it breaks my heart I laugh
That’s because this heart was already torn in half
Minutes slip away, minutes become days
Minutes to Downtown, minutes to the Coast Highway
And I’m out on this freeway, still plotting my getaway
Don’t know how I’m still in LA
Written by Jackson Browne
(Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)