New From Bruce Hornsby: “Too Much Monkey Business”
Bruce Hornsby - Too Much Monkey Business (Official Music Video)
Stream / Purchase: orcd.co
Follow Bruce Hornsby:
Facebook - facebook.com
Twitter - @brucehornsby
Instagram - instagram.com
Website - brucehornsby.com
Lyrics:
Well I’ve been runnin’ to-and-fro, hard workin’ at the mill
Never fail in the mail, yeah, come a rotten bill
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in
Salesman talkin’ to me, tryin’ to run me up a creek
You can buy it, go on try it, you can pay me next week, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in
Blonde haired good looks, tryin’ to get me hooked
Want me to marry, get a home, settle down, write a book
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in
Well it’s same thing every day, gettin’ up, goin’ to school
No need for me to complain, my objection’s overruled, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in
Pay phone, something wrong, dime gone, will hold
Order suit, hoppered up for telling me a tale, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in
Well I’ve been to Yokohama, been fightin’ in the war
Army bunk, army chow, army clothes, army car, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in
Well I’m workin’ in the fillin’ station, too many tasks
Wipe the windows, check the tires, check the oil, dollar gas, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Don’t want your botheration, get away and leave me be