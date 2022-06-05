 

New From Bruce Hornsby: “Too Much Monkey Business”

30
Music • Views: 509

YouTube

Bruce Hornsby - Too Much Monkey Business (Official Music Video)

Stream / Purchase: orcd.co

Follow Bruce Hornsby:
Facebook - facebook.com
Twitter - @brucehornsby
Instagram - instagram.com
Website - brucehornsby.com

Lyrics:
Well I’ve been runnin’ to-and-fro, hard workin’ at the mill
Never fail in the mail, yeah, come a rotten bill
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Salesman talkin’ to me, tryin’ to run me up a creek
You can buy it, go on try it, you can pay me next week, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Blonde haired good looks, tryin’ to get me hooked
Want me to marry, get a home, settle down, write a book
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Well it’s same thing every day, gettin’ up, goin’ to school
No need for me to complain, my objection’s overruled, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Pay phone, something wrong, dime gone, will hold
Order suit, hoppered up for telling me a tale, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Well I’ve been to Yokohama, been fightin’ in the war
Army bunk, army chow, army clothes, army car, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Well I’m workin’ in the fillin’ station, too many tasks
Wipe the windows, check the tires, check the oil, dollar gas, ho
Too much monkey business, too much monkey business
Don’t want your botheration, get away and leave me be

vevo.ly

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
An Actively Exploited Microsoft 0-Day Flaw Still Doesn’t Have a Patch Researchers warned last weekend that a flaw in Microsoft's Support Diagnostic Tool could be exploited using malicious Word documents to remotely take control of target devices. Microsoft released guidance on Monday, including temporary defense measures. By Tuesday, the United ...
Charles Johnson
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 292 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 30 •