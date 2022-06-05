New From Bruce Hornsby: “Too Much Monkey Business”

YouTube

Bruce Hornsby - Too Much Monkey Business (Official Music Video)

Lyrics:

Well I’ve been runnin’ to-and-fro, hard workin’ at the mill

Never fail in the mail, yeah, come a rotten bill

Too much monkey business, too much monkey business

Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Salesman talkin’ to me, tryin’ to run me up a creek

You can buy it, go on try it, you can pay me next week, ho

Too much monkey business, too much monkey business

Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Blonde haired good looks, tryin’ to get me hooked

Want me to marry, get a home, settle down, write a book

Too much monkey business, too much monkey business

Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Well it’s same thing every day, gettin’ up, goin’ to school

No need for me to complain, my objection’s overruled, ho

Too much monkey business, too much monkey business

Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Pay phone, something wrong, dime gone, will hold

Order suit, hoppered up for telling me a tale, ho

Too much monkey business, too much monkey business

Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Well I’ve been to Yokohama, been fightin’ in the war

Army bunk, army chow, army clothes, army car, ho

Too much monkey business, too much monkey business

Too much monkey business for me to be involved in

Well I’m workin’ in the fillin’ station, too many tasks

Wipe the windows, check the tires, check the oil, dollar gas, ho

Too much monkey business, too much monkey business

Don’t want your botheration, get away and leave me be

