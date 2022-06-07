Full Video: Matthew McConaughey’s Extraordinary Emotional Speech About Uvalde
Actor Matthew McConaughey, who is native to Uvalde, Tex., joins White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on June 7 to speak to reporters. McConaughey urged Americans to “renegotiate our wants from our needs,” a day after at least 19 children and two adults were shot and killed at an elementary school in his hometown. Read more: wapo.st. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st
