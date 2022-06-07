The Bob Cesca Podcast: Broad Hips and Mathematical Knowledge
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Broad Hips And Mathematical Knowledge — [Explicit Language] Previewing Thursday’s prime time Insurrection Hearings. Fox News is too cowardly to carry the proceedings. Proud Boys leaders indicted on seditious conspiracy charges. Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress. Navarro also subpoenaed by a grand jury investigating Trump. Fani Willis launches investigation of Lindsey Graham. Why DOJ refused to indict Meadows and Scavino. Trump campaign told fake electors to be secretive. Louie Gohmert thinks Republicans are above the law. This week’s Gaslit episode features G. Gordon Liddy going crazy in prison. More Liddy stories. Republicans keep complimenting Biden on his border record. Why guns in homes aren’t as safe as you think. With Buzz Burbank, music by The Metal Byrds, Dave Molter, and more!