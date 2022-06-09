 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Patchwork of Monkey Glands

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

A Patchwork Of Monkey Glands — [Explicit Content] Carol Burnett’s new TV series. The 1/6 committee prime time hearings and what to expect. Taped testimony from Don Junior, Ivanka, and Jared Kushner. David Brooks is a crappy parody of himself. Michigan governor candidate arrested for participating in the insurrection. Man tries to kill Brett Kavanaugh with an empty gun. Redneck cartoon character John Kennedy knows the price of cocaine, apparently. Lauren Boebert’s in legal trouble. Matthew McConaughey’s presentation at the White House. The marchforourlives.com video about active shooters. House Democrats propose sweeping gun control measures. With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Leigh Thomas, Elijah Bone, and more!

