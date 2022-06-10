 

A Beautiful New Animated Lyric Video From Jacob Collier, With Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer: “Never Gonna Be Alone”

Here’s a song I wrote last year, in the depths of lockdown - It’s a gentle technicolour world, which helped me process some of the grief I think we’re all feeling for our pasts and futures, in a myriad of different ways. I hope it soothes you :-)

VIDEO CREDITS:
Production Company: Bare Golly Films
Directed by Shan Christopher Ogilvie & Ewa Smyk
Painted by Haemin Ko
Animated by Richard Smithson

