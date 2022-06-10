A Beautiful New Animated Lyric Video From Jacob Collier, With Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer: “Never Gonna Be Alone”

YouTube

Here’s a song I wrote last year, in the depths of lockdown - It’s a gentle technicolour world, which helped me process some of the grief I think we’re all feeling for our pasts and futures, in a myriad of different ways. I hope it soothes you :-)



VIDEO CREDITS:

Production Company: Bare Golly Films

Directed by Shan Christopher Ogilvie & Ewa Smyk

Painted by Haemin Ko

Animated by Richard Smithson

