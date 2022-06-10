Horror Short Film: The Evil Spirit That Couldn’t Spell: “Weeji”
When four friends attempt to communicate with the spirit world their knowledge may be their downfall.
“Weeji” by Allisyn Ashley Arm
“Weeji” Credits:
Written & Directed by Allisyn Ashley Arm Shot & Edited by Bryan Morrison Executive Producer: Bob Morrison Presented by Fun Size Horror
Cast:
Abbie Cobb
Matthew Scott Montgomery Wes Aderhold
Emily James
Hayley Ogas
Chris Worley
Wesley Cole
Crew:
1st Assistant Director: Dylan Riley Snyder 2nd Assistant Director: Matthew Nardozzi Script Supervisor: Autumn Wendel
Sound & Score: Steven Arm
SFX Makeup: Jacey Tomlinson
About ALTER:
ALTER is an ever-expanding platform for the most daring storytellers in the world of horror. We are a home, community and launching pad for our filmmakers. Slip into the dark, disturbing corners of cutting-edge horror.
