 

Horror Short Film: The Evil Spirit That Couldn’t Spell: “Weeji”

When four friends attempt to communicate with the spirit world their knowledge may be their downfall.

“Weeji” by Allisyn Ashley Arm

“Weeji” Credits:
Written & Directed by Allisyn Ashley Arm Shot & Edited by Bryan Morrison Executive Producer: Bob Morrison Presented by Fun Size Horror

Cast:
Abbie Cobb
Matthew Scott Montgomery Wes Aderhold
Emily James
Hayley Ogas
Chris Worley
Wesley Cole

Crew:
1st Assistant Director: Dylan Riley Snyder 2nd Assistant Director: Matthew Nardozzi Script Supervisor: Autumn Wendel
Sound & Score: Steven Arm
SFX Makeup: Jacey Tomlinson

About ALTER:
ALTER is an ever-expanding platform for the most daring storytellers in the world of horror. We are a home, community and launching pad for our filmmakers. Slip into the dark, disturbing corners of cutting-edge horror.

Filmmakers should visit filmfreeway.com to submit your horror shorts. (Only completed horror shorts will be considered. Unsolicited scripts or pitches will be immediately deleted without review.)

About Gunpowder + Sky:
Creating content that resonates and impacts pop culture conversation, by empowering creators to take risks and experiment relentlessly in the pursuit of novel stories and formats.

