Horror Short Film: The Evil Spirit That Couldn’t Spell: “Weeji”

YouTube

Subscribe to ALTER on YouTube: goo.gl

When four friends attempt to communicate with the spirit world their knowledge may be their downfall.

“Weeji” by Allisyn Ashley Arm

#ALTER #horror #shortfilm

Connect with the Filmmakers:

instagram.com

instagram.com

“Weeji” Credits:

Written & Directed by Allisyn Ashley Arm Shot & Edited by Bryan Morrison Executive Producer: Bob Morrison Presented by Fun Size Horror

Cast:

Abbie Cobb

Matthew Scott Montgomery Wes Aderhold

Emily James

Hayley Ogas

Chris Worley

Wesley Cole

Crew:

1st Assistant Director: Dylan Riley Snyder 2nd Assistant Director: Matthew Nardozzi Script Supervisor: Autumn Wendel

Sound & Score: Steven Arm

SFX Makeup: Jacey Tomlinson

About ALTER:

ALTER is an ever-expanding platform for the most daring storytellers in the world of horror. We are a home, community and launching pad for our filmmakers. Slip into the dark, disturbing corners of cutting-edge horror.



Filmmakers should visit filmfreeway.com to submit your horror shorts. (Only completed horror shorts will be considered. Unsolicited scripts or pitches will be immediately deleted without review.)



Watch more: goo.gl

Website: watchalter.com

Follow us on Facebook: goo.gl

Follow us on Instagram: goo.gl

Sign-up for ALTER newsletter: eepurl.com

About Gunpowder + Sky:

Creating content that resonates and impacts pop culture conversation, by empowering creators to take risks and experiment relentlessly in the pursuit of novel stories and formats.

Video Title

youtube.com