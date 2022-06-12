Eleven Strings in a Garden: Cory Wong and Béla Fleck, “Pebbles”

YouTube

we recorded this tune 30 minutes after meeting in person for the first time.

CREDITS

Cory Wong - guitar

Béla Fleck - banjo

Produced by Cory Wong

Mixed by Cory Wong

Engineered by Jake Hartsfield

Mastered by Will Quinnell

Videographer - Michael Bowden

Video Edit - Cory Wong