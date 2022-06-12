Eleven Strings in a Garden: Cory Wong and Béla Fleck, “Pebbles”

Eleven Strings in a Garden: Cory Wong and Béla Fleck, “Pebbles”
we recorded this tune 30 minutes after meeting in person for the first time.
CREDITS
Cory Wong - guitar
Béla Fleck - banjo
Produced by Cory Wong
Mixed by Cory Wong
Engineered by Jake Hartsfield
Mastered by Will Quinnell
Videographer - Michael Bowden
Video Edit - Cory Wong