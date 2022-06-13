A Simple Message From Weezer: “A Little Bit of Love” (Lyric Video)
Frolicking through the forest in the new lyric video for “A Little Bit Of Love” 🌱🌳🌿
SZNZ: Spring - out everywhere now: weezer.lnk.to
Limited edition Little Bit of Love transparent red and light blue vinyl are available for pre-order now on weezerwebstore.com along with the new limited Spring merch collection.
LYRICS
A little bit, a little bit of love
Goes a pretty long way
Take a look at where you started from
And where you are today
You climbed mountains
Swam oceans
You got knocked down
And kept goin’
In the end you know you got to say
A little bit of love goes a pretty long way
All your wounds are healing fine
I’m so glad I got you in my life
Now the winter frost is gone
Now is our chance to live the life we want
A little bit, a little bit of love
Goes a pretty long way
Everybody, everybody’s lost
And that’s ok
Some show it
Some hide it
But there’s a battle
We’re all fighting
So if you’re looking for the words to say,
A little bit of love goes a pretty long way
Holding onto the rabbit’s feet
Walking down the sunny side of the street
Shadows creeping at your back
You can forget em like an amnesiac
A little bit, a little bit of love
Goes a pretty long way
Love is really like a wonder drug
Let’s medicate
And say goodbye
To the drama
It’s a bee line
To Nirvana
If you’re looking for the words to say
A little bit of love goes a pretty long way
Hey, ho
Hey, ho
Hey, ho
Hey, ho
A little bit, a little bit of love
Goes a pretty long way
Take a look at where you started from
And where you are today
You climbed mountains
Swam oceans
You got knocked down
You kept goin’
In the end you know you got to say
A little bit of love goes a pretty long way
Hey, ho
Hey, ho
Hey, ho
A little bit of love goes a pretty long way