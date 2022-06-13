A Simple Message From Weezer: “A Little Bit of Love” (Lyric Video)

YouTube

Frolicking through the forest in the new lyric video for “A Little Bit Of Love” 🌱🌳🌿

SZNZ: Spring - out everywhere now: weezer.lnk.to

Limited edition Little Bit of Love transparent red and light blue vinyl are available for pre-order now on weezerwebstore.com along with the new limited Spring merch collection.

LYRICS

A little bit, a little bit of love

Goes a pretty long way

Take a look at where you started from

And where you are today

You climbed mountains

Swam oceans

You got knocked down

And kept goin’

In the end you know you got to say

A little bit of love goes a pretty long way

All your wounds are healing fine

I’m so glad I got you in my life

Now the winter frost is gone

Now is our chance to live the life we want

A little bit, a little bit of love

Goes a pretty long way

Everybody, everybody’s lost

And that’s ok

Some show it

Some hide it

But there’s a battle

We’re all fighting

So if you’re looking for the words to say,

A little bit of love goes a pretty long way

Holding onto the rabbit’s feet

Walking down the sunny side of the street

Shadows creeping at your back

You can forget em like an amnesiac

A little bit, a little bit of love

Goes a pretty long way

Love is really like a wonder drug

Let’s medicate

And say goodbye

To the drama

It’s a bee line

To Nirvana

If you’re looking for the words to say

A little bit of love goes a pretty long way

Hey, ho

Hey, ho

Hey, ho

Hey, ho

A little bit, a little bit of love

Goes a pretty long way

Take a look at where you started from

And where you are today

You climbed mountains

Swam oceans

You got knocked down

You kept goin’

In the end you know you got to say

A little bit of love goes a pretty long way

Hey, ho

Hey, ho

Hey, ho

A little bit of love goes a pretty long way

