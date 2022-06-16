The Bob Cesca Podcast: Cheese Bro
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Cheese Bro — [Explicit Content] We recap Thursday’s 1/6 Committee hearings covering Trump’s pressure campaign against Mike Pence to reject electoral votes. Trump knew it was illegal. Pence knew it was illegal. John Eastman is going to prison. Sean Hannity’s texts to Mark Meadows. The fake electoral scam violated the Electoral Count Act. Trump lawyer Ken Chesebro, said at least two Supreme Court justices would support the coup attempt. The top Twitter users who spread disinformation about the 2020 election. Ginny Thomas was in communication with John Eastman. Trump demands equal time. With David “TRex” Ferguson (Jody is on vacation), music by George Harris, Mipso, and more!