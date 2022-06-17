Jan. 6 Hearing Reveals Trump and John Eastman Knew Their Plan Was Illegal: A Closer Look
Politics • Views: 3,670
I post these videos by late night comedians because they’re a great way to recap the insane events of the past day, with humor and the kind of bullshit-free directness we simply never get from the mainstream media.
Seth takes a closer look at the January 6 committee releasing new evidence that Trump and his lawyer John Eastman knew their plan to overturn the 2020 election would violate the law.