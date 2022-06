YouTube

Millennials don’t know this song. Boomers think it’s John Lennon. Ryan Lerman’s version is the one I heard. Monica Martin is the latest to pick up this hitchhiker. And my god, the flute solo! —Vulfmon

Single from the album “Here We Go Jack” by Vulfmon.

Buy on vinyl → vulf.link

Monica Martin — vocals

Hailey Niswanger — flute

Vulfmon — keys, mixing, video

“Alone Again (Naturally)” by Gilbert O’Sullivan