Bonnie Raitt: “Waitin’ for You to Blow” (Official Lyric Video)

Credits: Produced by Bonnie Raitt

Recorded and Mixed by Ryan Freeland

Bonnie: vocal

James “Hutch” Hutchinson: bass

Ricky Fataar: drums, percussion,

Glenn Patscha: rhodes piano, hammond B3

Kenny Greenberg: electric guitar



WAITIN’ FOR YOU TO BLOW

(Bonnie Raitt)

I keep her anger cocked and ready,

Tucked in her stylin’ holster

Draw the line in pretty colors,

Just to dare some fool to cross her

I keep her righteousness on simmer,

though it’s tastier on a boil

And her tongue stays nice’n sharp

—the tighter she stays coiled

I love to let her lay around

Blowin’ deadlines once again

Stock her up with lame excuses

For things she meant to send

I make her blow her diet,

‘Til she slips to full-on binge

Then I up her shame about it

Cause she looks so cute unhinged

I got her where she is today,

But do I get respect?

She claims she’s so above it now,

Keeps all that mess in check

Recovery’s a fickle beast,

Better stick to what you know,

Cause I’m always ridin’ shotgun, baby,

Just waitin’ for you to you blow

Don’t matter how much time you got,

It’s still a slippery ledge

Gotta keep an eye on every step

When there’s no more bets to hedge

You can whine or boast, cut ‘n run,

You can fall down on your knees

But if it ain’t the full surrender, baby

It’s all the same to me

It’s funny how a little doubt’ll muddle up her way

It only takes some darker thoughts to wreck her sunny day

I let her draw love close enough

To see she really cares

But no way do they get inside

In case there’s no one there



© 2022 Open Secret Music (ASCAP) administered by Bluewater Music Services Corp. Used by Permission. All Rights Reserved.

Music video by Bonnie Raitt performing Waitin’ For You To Blow (Official Lyric Video.) © 2022 Redwing Records, LLC. Distributed by ADA.