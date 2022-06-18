Bonnie Raitt: “Waitin’ for You to Blow” (Official Lyric Video)
“Waitin’ For You To Blow” by Bonnie Raitt from her new album, Just Like That…
Credits: Produced by Bonnie Raitt
Recorded and Mixed by Ryan Freeland
Bonnie: vocal
James “Hutch” Hutchinson: bass
Ricky Fataar: drums, percussion,
Glenn Patscha: rhodes piano, hammond B3
Kenny Greenberg: electric guitar
WAITIN’ FOR YOU TO BLOW
(Bonnie Raitt)
I keep her anger cocked and ready,
Tucked in her stylin’ holster
Draw the line in pretty colors,
Just to dare some fool to cross her
I keep her righteousness on simmer,
though it’s tastier on a boil
And her tongue stays nice’n sharp
—the tighter she stays coiled
I love to let her lay around
Blowin’ deadlines once again
Stock her up with lame excuses
For things she meant to send
I make her blow her diet,
‘Til she slips to full-on binge
Then I up her shame about it
Cause she looks so cute unhinged
I got her where she is today,
But do I get respect?
She claims she’s so above it now,
Keeps all that mess in check
Recovery’s a fickle beast,
Better stick to what you know,
Cause I’m always ridin’ shotgun, baby,
Just waitin’ for you to you blow
Don’t matter how much time you got,
It’s still a slippery ledge
Gotta keep an eye on every step
When there’s no more bets to hedge
You can whine or boast, cut ‘n run,
You can fall down on your knees
But if it ain’t the full surrender, baby
It’s all the same to me
It’s funny how a little doubt’ll muddle up her way
It only takes some darker thoughts to wreck her sunny day
I let her draw love close enough
To see she really cares
But no way do they get inside
In case there’s no one there
