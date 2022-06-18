Incurable Humanist Regina Spektor: “Loveology” [Official Lyric Video]
Created by Black Balloon Media
LYRICS
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
You are
You are… are you
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
You are
You are
Let’s go to the movies
I will hum you a song about nothing at all
Let’s go to the movies
Nothing at all
Nothing at all…
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
You are
You are…
Let’s go to the movies
I will sing you a song about nothing at all
Let’s go to the movies
Nothing at all…
Sit down, class
Open up your text books to page forty-two
Porcupine-ology
Antler-ology
Car-ology
Bus-ology
Train-ology
Plane-ology
Mama-ology
Papa-ology
You-ology
Me-ology
Loveology
Kiss-ology
Stay-ology
Please-ology
Let’s study class
Let’s study class
Sit down
Loveology
I’m sorry-ology
Forgive me-ology
Loveology
Let’s study class
Let’s study class
Sit down
Loveology
I’m sorry-ology
Forgive me-ology
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
I’m sorry
Forgive me
I’m sorry-ology
Forgive me
I’m sorry
Forgive me-ology
Forgive me
Forgive me
Forgive me-ology