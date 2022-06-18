 

Incurable Humanist Regina Spektor: “Loveology” [Official Lyric Video]

LYRICS

Oh, an incurable humanist you are
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
You are
You are… are you

Oh, an incurable humanist you are
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
You are
You are

Let’s go to the movies
I will hum you a song about nothing at all
Let’s go to the movies
Nothing at all
Nothing at all…

Oh, an incurable humanist you are
Oh, an incurable humanist you are
You are
You are…

Let’s go to the movies
I will sing you a song about nothing at all
Let’s go to the movies
Nothing at all…

Sit down, class
Open up your text books to page forty-two

Porcupine-ology
Antler-ology

Car-ology
Bus-ology
Train-ology
Plane-ology

Mama-ology
Papa-ology
You-ology
Me-ology

Loveology
Kiss-ology
Stay-ology
Please-ology

Let’s study class
Let’s study class
Sit down

Loveology
I’m sorry-ology
Forgive me-ology

Loveology
Let’s study class
Let’s study class
Sit down
Loveology
I’m sorry-ology
Forgive me-ology

Oh, an incurable humanist you are
Oh, an incurable humanist you are

I’m sorry
Forgive me
I’m sorry-ology

Forgive me
I’m sorry
Forgive me-ology

Forgive me
Forgive me
Forgive me-ology

