Incurable Humanist Regina Spektor: “Loveology” [Official Lyric Video]

LYRICS

Oh, an incurable humanist you are

Oh, an incurable humanist you are

You are

You are… are you

Oh, an incurable humanist you are

Oh, an incurable humanist you are

You are

You are

Let’s go to the movies

I will hum you a song about nothing at all

Let’s go to the movies

Nothing at all

Nothing at all…

Oh, an incurable humanist you are

Oh, an incurable humanist you are

You are

You are…

Let’s go to the movies

I will sing you a song about nothing at all

Let’s go to the movies

Nothing at all…

Sit down, class

Open up your text books to page forty-two

Porcupine-ology

Antler-ology

Car-ology

Bus-ology

Train-ology

Plane-ology

Mama-ology

Papa-ology

You-ology

Me-ology

Loveology

Kiss-ology

Stay-ology

Please-ology

Let’s study class

Let’s study class

Sit down

Loveology

I’m sorry-ology

Forgive me-ology

Loveology

Let’s study class

Let’s study class

Sit down

Loveology

I’m sorry-ology

Forgive me-ology

Oh, an incurable humanist you are

Oh, an incurable humanist you are

I’m sorry

Forgive me

I’m sorry-ology

Forgive me

I’m sorry

Forgive me-ology

Forgive me

Forgive me

Forgive me-ology

