New Music From Alan Parsons: “Uroboros” Ft. Tommy Shaw (Styx)
Directed & Produced by Trinity Houston
Co-Directed by Steven Archer
Co-Produced by David Minasian
Art & Editing by Steven Archer
Music & Lyrics by Todd Cooper, Doug Powell & Alan Parsons
ⒸAppertaining LLC & IM3Global Entertainment
UROBOROS
I walk the line to find
To see ahead I look behind
And it’s all right
Sometimes I climb Escher stairs
Never leading anywhere
But it’s all right
From fractal to the galaxy
A revolution spiraling
And it’s all right
Sooner or later
Your luck will betray you
But tables will turn
And you’ll learn the behavior
And it’s all right
Got your tail in your mouth
And so it goes round and round
It’s the rule of the ring
It’s the kiss of the uroboros
It’s the secret clocks tell time
One turns and the other flies
And it’s all right
Another wheel inside a wheel
Inside another you can’t feel
And it’s all right
What is lost will be found
As the serpent coils round and round
Now the future’s the past
In the grasp of the uroboros
Round and round again
Where the end begins
Back where the beginning arrives
Season cycle spins
And the winter wind
Turns to summer’s sigh
Familiar stranger in
Some eternal return
Heads and tails flip
As fortunes turn
Got your tail in your mouth
And so it goes round and round
And It’s the rule of the ring
It’s the kiss of the uroboros
Now the future’s the past
In the grasp of the uroboros
Lead Vocal - Tommy Shaw
Backing Vocals - Tommy Shaw, Doug Powell
Bass - Guy Erez
Drums - Danny Thompson
Keyboards - Tom Brooks, Doug Powell
Guitars - Jeff Kollman, Dan Tracey
Written by Todd Cooper, Doug Powell, Alan Parsons
Todd Cooper Songs (ASCAP), Dolce Vitunes (BMI),
Appertaining Music (SESAC) administered by Soroka Music Ltd.
From The New World tracklist:
1. Fare Thee Well
2. The Secret
3. Uroboros (featuring Tommy Shaw of STYX)
4. Don’t Fade Now
5. Give ‘Em My Love (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)
6. Obstacles
7. I Won’t Be Led Astray (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)
8. You Are The Light
9. Halo
10. Goin’ Home
11. Be My Baby
LINE-UP:
Lead Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, David Pack, James Durbin, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Mark Mikel, Tabitha Fair
Backing Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Mark Mikel, Chris Shutters, Scott Hunt
Guitars - Alan Parsons, Jeff Kollman, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Jeff Marshall, James Durbin, Tim Pierce
Bass - Guy Erez
Drums - Danny Thompson
Keyboards - Tom Brooks, Doug Powell, Matt McCarrin, Kim Bullard
Sax - Todd Cooper
Cello on “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Mika Larson
Guitar Solos on “Give ‘Em My Love” and “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Joe Bonamassa
