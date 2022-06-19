New Music From Alan Parsons: “Uroboros” Ft. Tommy Shaw (Styx)

YouTube

From the album FROM THE NEW WORLD.

Directed & Produced by Trinity Houston

Co-Directed by Steven Archer

Co-Produced by David Minasian

Art & Editing by Steven Archer

Music & Lyrics by Todd Cooper, Doug Powell & Alan Parsons

UROBOROS

I walk the line to find

To see ahead I look behind

And it’s all right

Sometimes I climb Escher stairs

Never leading anywhere

But it’s all right

From fractal to the galaxy

A revolution spiraling

And it’s all right

Sooner or later

Your luck will betray you

But tables will turn

And you’ll learn the behavior

And it’s all right

Got your tail in your mouth

And so it goes round and round

It’s the rule of the ring

It’s the kiss of the uroboros

It’s the secret clocks tell time

One turns and the other flies

And it’s all right

Another wheel inside a wheel

Inside another you can’t feel

And it’s all right

What is lost will be found

As the serpent coils round and round

Now the future’s the past

In the grasp of the uroboros

Round and round again

Where the end begins

Back where the beginning arrives

Season cycle spins

And the winter wind

Turns to summer’s sigh

Familiar stranger in

Some eternal return

Heads and tails flip

As fortunes turn

Got your tail in your mouth

And so it goes round and round

And It’s the rule of the ring

It’s the kiss of the uroboros

Now the future’s the past

In the grasp of the uroboros

Lead Vocal - Tommy Shaw

Backing Vocals - Tommy Shaw, Doug Powell

Bass - Guy Erez

Drums - Danny Thompson

Keyboards - Tom Brooks, Doug Powell

Guitars - Jeff Kollman, Dan Tracey

Written by Todd Cooper, Doug Powell, Alan Parsons

Todd Cooper Songs (ASCAP), Dolce Vitunes (BMI),

Appertaining Music (SESAC) administered by Soroka Music Ltd.

From The New World tracklist:

1. Fare Thee Well

2. The Secret

3. Uroboros (featuring Tommy Shaw of STYX)

4. Don’t Fade Now

5. Give ‘Em My Love (featuring James Durbin, Joe Bonamassa)

6. Obstacles

7. I Won’t Be Led Astray (featuring David Pack, Joe Bonamassa)

8. You Are The Light

9. Halo

10. Goin’ Home

11. Be My Baby

LINE-UP:

Lead Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, David Pack, James Durbin, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Mark Mikel, Tabitha Fair

Backing Vocals - Alan Parsons, Tommy Shaw, P.J. Olsson, Todd Cooper, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Mark Mikel, Chris Shutters, Scott Hunt

Guitars - Alan Parsons, Jeff Kollman, Dan Tracey, Doug Powell, Jeff Marshall, James Durbin, Tim Pierce

Bass - Guy Erez

Drums - Danny Thompson

Keyboards - Tom Brooks, Doug Powell, Matt McCarrin, Kim Bullard

Sax - Todd Cooper

Cello on “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Mika Larson

Guitar Solos on “Give ‘Em My Love” and “I Won’t Be Led Astray” - Joe Bonamassa



