 

A Dark Vision From Alt-J: “Hard Drive Gold”

Official video for Hard Drive Gold by alt-J. The new album The Dream is out everywhere now:

Listen to 'Hard Drive Gold' here:

Directors: Joe Newman & Darcy Wallace
Producers: Biscuit Filmworks

Lyrics:
Gimme that gold, straight into my hard drive, baby.
I’m fifteen in my garden skipping,
My neighbour Sue is watching me from her window.
Oh mama, did you tell Sue I’m a millionaire now, baby,
Trading that crypto?
Gimme that gold, gimme that fire!
Crying on a stranger is so very soothing,
I’m outside my school,
My teacher took me to one side and told me I was scum,
I left, then Googled ‘Neoliberal’.
Don’t be afraid to make money, boy.
Gimme that gold, straight into my hard drive, baby.
Non-shatter ruler, put it on the table and go ‘brrrrrr’,
Watch it shatter.
Clearly mum’s talked to Neil with the Audi,
The next morning he shouts from his door:
‘Don’t be afraid to make money, boy!’
Gimme that gold, straight into my hard drive, baby.

CAST:
HERO POLE VAULTER: Ellie McCartney
POLE VAULT STAND IN: Sophie Dawson
MOTHER: Temitope Ajose-Cutting
CHILD: Josiah Ajose-Cutting
NEIGHBOUR AT WINDOW: Karen Callaghan
Couple: Caitlin King
Laura Kirwan-Ashman
CASTING DIRECTOR: KHARMEL COCHRANE
PRODUCTION CO & CITY: Biscuit Filmworks UK
DIRECTOR: Newman - Wallace
PRODUCER: Adam Farley

