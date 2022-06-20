A Dark Vision From Alt-J: “Hard Drive Gold”

YouTube

Directors: Joe Newman & Darcy Wallace

Producers: Biscuit Filmworks

Lyrics:

Gimme that gold, straight into my hard drive, baby.

I’m fifteen in my garden skipping,

My neighbour Sue is watching me from her window.

Oh mama, did you tell Sue I’m a millionaire now, baby,

Trading that crypto?

Gimme that gold, gimme that fire!

Crying on a stranger is so very soothing,

I’m outside my school,

My teacher took me to one side and told me I was scum,

I left, then Googled ‘Neoliberal’.

Don’t be afraid to make money, boy.

Gimme that gold, straight into my hard drive, baby.

Non-shatter ruler, put it on the table and go ‘brrrrrr’,

Watch it shatter.

Clearly mum’s talked to Neil with the Audi,

The next morning he shouts from his door:

‘Don’t be afraid to make money, boy!’

Gimme that gold, straight into my hard drive, baby.

CAST:

HERO POLE VAULTER: Ellie McCartney

POLE VAULT STAND IN: Sophie Dawson

MOTHER: Temitope Ajose-Cutting

CHILD: Josiah Ajose-Cutting

NEIGHBOUR AT WINDOW: Karen Callaghan

Couple: Caitlin King

Laura Kirwan-Ashman

CASTING DIRECTOR: KHARMEL COCHRANE

PRODUCTION CO & CITY: Biscuit Filmworks UK

DIRECTOR: Newman - Wallace

PRODUCER: Adam Farley

