The Bob Cesca Podcast: Rumors on the Internets
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Rumors On The Internets — [Explicit Content] The latest 1/6 committee hearings for people of the future. Biden’s bike crash. One last thing about Judge Michael Luttig and rumors on the internets. Trump’s team pushed ahead with illegal fake elector scam. Linkage between Trump and the fake electors. Committee gets documentary footage of the Trumps during the insurrection. Eastman is the patsy. Supermajority of Americans think Trump should be charged with crimes. Mike Pence is still defending Trump. Eric Greitens wants to shoot RINOs. Troth Senshul. Our brush with the Gaslit mini-series. With Buzz Burbank, music by Elizabeth Irving, Brad Brooks, and more!