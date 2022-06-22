Colbert: T****’s Relentless, Illegal Scheme to Overturn the Election; GOP Candidate Goes RINO Hunting
Today the Jan. 6th Committee laid out in shocking detail how the former president’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election brought harrowing consequences for the public servants who resisted the pressure to support his lies. Elsewhere, GOP primary voters in Missouri are seeing yet another violent campaign ad from a gun-toting candidate. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue
Oh… and about that Rusty Bowers guy?
Here we see the “hero” of yesterday’s January 6th hearing saying he’d vote for Donald Trump again, even after Trump incited his cult to harass and threaten Bowers and his family.
It’s impossible to be too cynical about Republicans. https://t.co/7uiNPSDIro
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 22, 2022