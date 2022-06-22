 

Colbert: T****’s Relentless, Illegal Scheme to Overturn the Election; GOP Candidate Goes RINO Hunting

Politics • Views: 2,804

Today the Jan. 6th Committee laid out in shocking detail how the former president’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election brought harrowing consequences for the public servants who resisted the pressure to support his lies. Elsewhere, GOP primary voters in Missouri are seeing yet another violent campaign ad from a gun-toting candidate. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

Oh… and about that Rusty Bowers guy?

