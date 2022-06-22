 

Elise Trouw: An Amazing One-Take Live Loop Video, “See Through”

101
Music • Views: 1,469

YouTube

Elise Trouw stopped by Sweetwater for an incredible rendition of “See Through,“ done as one of her acclaimed live loop videos and performed all in one take! A multi-instrumentalist with her finger on the pulse of everything new and exciting in music, Elise has made a prominent name for herself through several live loops and other videos on YouTube. With an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, an opening-act slot for Incubus, and a jaw-dropping re-imagining of Metallica‘s eternal “Enter Sandman“ alongside Travis Barker for the film Sound of Metal under her belt, this live-looping phenom shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Follow Elise Trouw on social media and more👇
Website | elisetrouw.com
YouTube | @Elise Trouw
Instagram | @elisetrouw
Facebook | @elisetrouwmusic

Spotify | open.spotify.com

Apple Music | music.apple.com

Written by Elise Trouw and Henry Lunetta
Music arranged by Elise Trouw and Henry Lunetta
Mixed by Henry Lunetta
Recorded by Shawn Dealey and Rachel Leonard of Sweetwater Studios
Video Directed by Joe Etemadi

After you watch, check out sweetwater.com today for all your music instrument and pro audio needs!

#Sweetwater #EliseTrouw

