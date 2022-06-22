Elise Trouw: An Amazing One-Take Live Loop Video, “See Through”

YouTube

Elise Trouw stopped by Sweetwater for an incredible rendition of “See Through,“ done as one of her acclaimed live loop videos and performed all in one take! A multi-instrumentalist with her finger on the pulse of everything new and exciting in music, Elise has made a prominent name for herself through several live loops and other videos on YouTube. With an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, an opening-act slot for Incubus, and a jaw-dropping re-imagining of Metallica‘s eternal “Enter Sandman“ alongside Travis Barker for the film Sound of Metal under her belt, this live-looping phenom shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Written by Elise Trouw and Henry Lunetta

Music arranged by Elise Trouw and Henry Lunetta

Mixed by Henry Lunetta

Recorded by Shawn Dealey and Rachel Leonard of Sweetwater Studios

Video Directed by Joe Etemadi

