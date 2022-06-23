The Bob Cesca Podcast: What the F*ck Is This?
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
What The F*ck Is This? — [Explicit Content] Our last Thursday show before the break. We’ll return on Tuesday, July 12. The Supreme Court strikes down New York’s firearm carry law, and the recitation of Miranda Rights. The progressive strategy isn’t working. The pending Senate gun law. Thursday’s 1/6 committee hearings: Trump’s pressure campaign against DOJ officials. “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.” The Ukraine scam. Jeff Rosen vs Jeff Clark. Tuesday’s 1/6 hearings and the testimony of Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. In-your-face politics and the coming sectarian conflict. Ron Johnson was asked to present fake electors to Pence. Documentary filmmaker subpoenaed. With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Michael McDermott, and more!