 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: What the F*ck Is This?

135
Politics • Views: 2,135

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

What The F*ck Is This? — [Explicit Content] Our last Thursday show before the break. We’ll return on Tuesday, July 12. The Supreme Court strikes down New York’s firearm carry law, and the recitation of Miranda Rights. The progressive strategy isn’t working. The pending Senate gun law. Thursday’s 1/6 committee hearings: Trump’s pressure campaign against DOJ officials. “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.” The Ukraine scam. Jeff Rosen vs Jeff Clark. Tuesday’s 1/6 hearings and the testimony of Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. In-your-face politics and the coming sectarian conflict. Ron Johnson was asked to present fake electors to Pence. Documentary filmmaker subpoenaed. With Spicy Jody Hamilton, David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Michael McDermott, and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Hollywood Movies Have Taught Us We’re the Good Guy With a Gun Acceptance of fiction as fact bakes in all kinds of problems. "Stop The Steal" grew in well-established ground. And far too many of us wanted to believe the lie. Lies about his birth certificate, Benghazi, her emails, all led ...
Rightwingconspirator
4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Views: 121 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 •
Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version) Snarky Puppy never lets you down, they always come out bright and enthusiastically high on the sounds. Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version)From Snarky Puppy's new album, Empire Central (September 2022, GroundUP Music)Stream/Buy: orcd.co Written by Mark LettieriArranged by ...
Thanos
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 288 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •