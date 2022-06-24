A Stunning New Lyric Video From Regina Spektor: “One Man’s Prayer”
“One Man’s Prayer” - out everywhere now: reginaspektor.lnk.to
‘Home, before and after’ - out now: reginaspektor.lnk.to
FOLLOW REGINA SPEKTOR:
reginaspektor.com
facebook.com
@respektor
instagram.com
LYRICS:
I just want some girl to love me back
Tell me I’m her only
And take away the lonely
This deep love in my heart
Can’t got to waste
Cause if I won’t get to meet God
And I won’t get to be a god
Then at least God let me get loved back by a girl
I just want some girl to talk to me
And tell me that I’m diﬀerent
Or say that I’m same
I don’t care what she thinks
Just think of me
Cause if I won’t get to meet God
And I won’t get to be a god
Then at least God let me get talked to by a girl
This is what I want
This is what I need
If I ask real nice
Will you give her to me
If I just say please
This is what I need
But if I can’t have that
Well then at least
I just want some girl to look my way
And see that I am better than the others
That I matter
In her life I want to be a friend
Cause if I won’t get to meet God
And I won’t get to be a god
Then at least God let me get noticed by a girl
In this great world
We just plan to live
But you can’t plan love
Love’s from above
And if I do have a choice
I’ll just put one foot in front of the other
I’ll say one word after another
In my voice
If I have a choice
I just want some girl beneath my feet
To tell me I’m her king
And then beg me for a ring
And I want her to be afraid of me
And think that I might leave her
And that I will not believe her
When she says that she loves
and cares for me
Cause if I won’t get to meet God
And I won’t get to be a god
Then at least God let me get worshipped by a girl
In this great world
We just plan to live
But you can’t plan love
Love’s from above
This is what I want
This is what I need
If I ask real nice
Will you give her to me
If I just say please
This is what I need
But if I can’t have that
Well then at least
This is what I want
This is what I say
And this is what I pray