 

A Stunning New Lyric Video From Regina Spektor: “One Man’s Prayer”

143
Music • Views: 1,780

YouTube

“One Man’s Prayer” - out everywhere now: reginaspektor.lnk.to

‘Home, before and after’ - out now: reginaspektor.lnk.to

FOLLOW REGINA SPEKTOR:
reginaspektor.com
facebook.com
@respektor
instagram.com

LYRICS:

I just want some girl to love me back
Tell me I’m her only
And take away the lonely
This deep love in my heart
Can’t got to waste
Cause if I won’t get to meet God
And I won’t get to be a god
Then at least God let me get loved back by a girl

I just want some girl to talk to me
And tell me that I’m diﬀerent
Or say that I’m same
I don’t care what she thinks
Just think of me
Cause if I won’t get to meet God
And I won’t get to be a god
Then at least God let me get talked to by a girl

This is what I want
This is what I need
If I ask real nice
Will you give her to me
If I just say please
This is what I need
But if I can’t have that
Well then at least

I just want some girl to look my way
And see that I am better than the others
That I matter
In her life I want to be a friend
Cause if I won’t get to meet God
And I won’t get to be a god
Then at least God let me get noticed by a girl

In this great world
We just plan to live
But you can’t plan love
Love’s from above

And if I do have a choice
I’ll just put one foot in front of the other
I’ll say one word after another
In my voice
If I have a choice

I just want some girl beneath my feet
To tell me I’m her king
And then beg me for a ring
And I want her to be afraid of me
And think that I might leave her
And that I will not believe her

When she says that she loves
and cares for me
Cause if I won’t get to meet God
And I won’t get to be a god
Then at least God let me get worshipped by a girl

In this great world
We just plan to live
But you can’t plan love
Love’s from above

This is what I want
This is what I need
If I ask real nice
Will you give her to me
If I just say please
This is what I need
But if I can’t have that
Well then at least
This is what I want
This is what I say
And this is what I pray

#ReginaSpektor #OneMansPrayer #HomeBeforeandAfter

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version) Snarky Puppy never lets you down, they always come out bright and enthusiastically high on the sounds. Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version)From Snarky Puppy's new album, Empire Central (September 2022, GroundUP Music)Stream/Buy: orcd.co Written by Mark LettieriArranged by ...
Thanos
4 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 354 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •