A Stunning New Lyric Video From Regina Spektor: “One Man’s Prayer”

LYRICS:

I just want some girl to love me back

Tell me I’m her only

And take away the lonely

This deep love in my heart

Can’t got to waste

Cause if I won’t get to meet God

And I won’t get to be a god

Then at least God let me get loved back by a girl

I just want some girl to talk to me

And tell me that I’m diﬀerent

Or say that I’m same

I don’t care what she thinks

Just think of me

Cause if I won’t get to meet God

And I won’t get to be a god

Then at least God let me get talked to by a girl

This is what I want

This is what I need

If I ask real nice

Will you give her to me

If I just say please

This is what I need

But if I can’t have that

Well then at least

I just want some girl to look my way

And see that I am better than the others

That I matter

In her life I want to be a friend

Cause if I won’t get to meet God

And I won’t get to be a god

Then at least God let me get noticed by a girl

In this great world

We just plan to live

But you can’t plan love

Love’s from above

And if I do have a choice

I’ll just put one foot in front of the other

I’ll say one word after another

In my voice

If I have a choice

I just want some girl beneath my feet

To tell me I’m her king

And then beg me for a ring

And I want her to be afraid of me

And think that I might leave her

And that I will not believe her

When she says that she loves

and cares for me

Cause if I won’t get to meet God

And I won’t get to be a god

Then at least God let me get worshipped by a girl

In this great world

We just plan to live

But you can’t plan love

Love’s from above

This is what I want

This is what I need

If I ask real nice

Will you give her to me

If I just say please

This is what I need

But if I can’t have that

Well then at least

This is what I want

This is what I say

And this is what I pray

