Tommy Emmanuel & Mike Dawes: “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

If you didn’t already know, “Smells Like Teen Spirt” is a Nirvana song from their ground breaking album, ‘Nevermind.’ This instrumental arrangement is featured on Tommy Emmanuel’s EP, ‘Accomplice Series Vol. 3 featuring Mike Dawes,’ out in September 2022. Pre-Save ‘Accomplice Series Vol. 3 featuring Mike Dawes’ here: tommyemmanuel.lnk.to

This video was filmed LIVE and directed and edited by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart. The live audio was recored by Dylan Allredge. Audio was mixed and mastered by Marc DeSisto. It was filmed in an empty warehouse in Franklin, KY. Thanks to the Brickyard Cafe for letting them film there!

Mike would like to thank his old guitar teacher and fingerstyle guitar master, Stuart Ryan, for inspiring much of the rhythm guitar in this arrangement. stuartryanmusic.com

