 

The Extremist Supreme Court Is Turning the US Into a Heavily Armed Christian Theocracy

The Supreme Court, stacked with religious fanatics by Donald Trump and the extremist Federalist Society, is turning the US into a thuggish Christian theocracy right in front of our eyes with one horrifying ruling after another.

Today the fanatical majority ruled that schools must allow public, coerced, Christian prayers on school property — and they straight up lied about the circumstances to do it.

Sotomayor’s dissent, which included photographs of the prayers in question, suggested that she thought the majority was not describing accurately the factual circumstances of the case.

“As the majority tells it, Kennedy, a coach for the District’s football program, ‘lost his job’ for ‘(praying) quietly while his students were otherwise occupied,’” she wrote. “The record before us, however, tells a different story.”

Her dissent also pointedly noted that the school district tried to accommodate the coach by offering him a place to pray, off the field. “Again, the District emphasized that it was happy to accommodate Kennedy’s desire to pray on the job in a way that did not interfere with his duties or risk perceptions of endorsement,” she said.

She said that it was “unprecedented” for the court to hold that Kennedy’s conduct, “taken as a whole, did not raise cognizable” concerns of coercion.

