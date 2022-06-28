 

This Is So Good: House of Waters, “Breath” (Official Music Video)

144
Music • Views: 2,385

YouTube

House of Waters - Breath (Official Music Video)
From House of Waters’ ‘Where I Wander’ EP (GroundUP Music, 2022)
Stream/Buy: orcd.co

House of Waters - Inspired by the social changes over the past few years, House of Waters’ Breath aims to guide the listener into a meditative state of reflection eventually landing into a hope-filled. and communicative new world.

Follow House of Waters
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @houseofwaters
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: houseofwaters.com
YouTube: youtube.com

Max ZT - Hammered dulcimer
Moto Fukushima - 6-string electric bass
Richie Barshay - Drumset
David Stoller - Samurai Hotel Studios, Queens, NY
Ian Pai - Crown and Root Studios, Brooklyn, NY
Video Filmed/Edited by Yuto Kanazawa - yutokanazawa.com

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Train Songs Five
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 289 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Four
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 286 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Three
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 283 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version) Snarky Puppy never lets you down, they always come out bright and enthusiastically high on the sounds. Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version)From Snarky Puppy's new album, Empire Central (September 2022, GroundUP Music)Stream/Buy: orcd.co Written by Mark LettieriArranged by ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 627 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 •