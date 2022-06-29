The Genius of Tenacious D: “You Never Give Me Your Money / the End”
“You Never Give Me Your Money / The End” - a tribute to The Beatles - is out on all digital platforms. Crush the link below to buy the vinyl and support Doctors Without Borders!
Music Video by Taylor Stephens
