 

The Genius of Tenacious D: “You Never Give Me Your Money / the End”

Wait for the drum solo
“You Never Give Me Your Money / The End” - a tribute to The Beatles - is out on all digital platforms. Crush the link below to buy the vinyl and support Doctors Without Borders!

Music Video by Taylor Stephens

