 

Colbert: Former Pres Suspected of Witness Tampering; SCOTUS Takes Tire Iron to Separation of Church & State

The former president publicly went after Cassidy Hutchinson after her testimony in front of the Jan. 6th Committee, and he may have attempted to intimidate her behind the scenes as well. Over at the Supreme Court, their recent rulings regarding religion further erode the idea that America’s government should operate independently of any church. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

