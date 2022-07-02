 

Zefrank’s True Facts About the Beaver

115
Environment • Views: 1,473

YouTube

Thank you to:
Dr. Vanessa Petro, Oregon State Univ.
Dr. Peter Busher, Boston Univ.
Dr. Emily Fairfax, CSU Channel Islands
Dr. Clint Epps, Oregon State Univ.

Dr. Lyle M. Gordon, Northwestern Univ.
Mike Callahan, Beaver Institute
Bob Armstrong “Nature Bob,” Univ. of Alaska
Michael Graydon

Ben Goldfarb, author of “Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter”
James St. John
Julio Lacerda
Thilo Park
Janet Pesaturo,
Winterberry Wildlife
N.Tamura
National Wildlife Research Center, Oregon Field Station
Jak Wonderly
US Forest Service Mendenhall Glacier Web Cam

