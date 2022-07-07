 

Bleachers Official Live Video Rocks Hard: “How Dare You Want More”

Still my mother, still my wheel yeah
37
Music • Views: 688

YouTube

Bleachers // Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night
The New Album Out Now! Listen Here // smarturl.it
Live At Electric Lady is Out Now! Listen Here // smarturl.it

2022 Tour Dates are Here! 🍅 Tickets go on sale 2/4!
// bleachersmusic.com

Bleachers performing “How Dare You Want More” in 15 cities across North America on their Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night tour.

Contributions from:
Justin Benoliel
Cory Bermuster
Nelson Campana
Brian Campbell
Brandon Dacosta
Raleigh Gambino
Sebastian Guerra
Stephen Hughes
David Keninger
Josh Koby
Patrick Leung
Anna Li
Lisa Mazzotta
Olivia McDowell
Mike McMillon
John O’Hara
Colin Pagnoni
Hudson Ratzlaff
Tristan Renaud
Steven Robinson
Jacob Schermerhorn
Ignacio Soto
Mike Spinos
Austin Suhr
Nick Swift
Avi Warren
Mara Whitehead

Watch Bleachers perform “How Dare You Want More” on SNL //
YouTube
Watch Bleachers perform “Chinatown” on SNL //
YouTube

Watch the official video for “Stop Making This Hurt” //
smarturl.it
Watch the official video for “Chinatown” //
smarturl.it
Watch BLEACHERS ON THE ROOF - Live at Electric Lady //
smarturl.it

Subscribe to Bleachers’ channel for more videos // smarturl.it

Sign up for Bleachers’ mailing list for exclusive updates // bleachersmusic.com
Text the Bleachers hotline for exclusive updates // +1 (201) 729 3006

Follow Bleachers:
bleachersmusic.com
@bleachersmusic
instagram.com
tiktok.com
facebook.com
____

How Dare You Want More

these steps toward faith i can’t imagine it
pack my suitcase up till i can’t bare it
who am i without this weight on my shoulder
oh god i’m dying to know
but how dare you want more?

how dare you want more?
preacher preacher’s callin’ from the floor

man of secrets two lives that he’s been living in
stolen identity stolen dreaming
who is he if he just go and tell it like it is?
i bet he’s dying to know
but how dare you want more?

how dare you want more?
preacher preacher callin’ from the floor

these steps toward faith so easy for her but
out of mind out of sight i’m trying to find out
who is she without all of this carryin’ fear
oh god she’s still my mother and still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother cryin’ out how dare you want more?

how dare you want more?
preacher preacher callin’ from the floor

hey lonely wants to stay forever
but tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
wait lonely wants to tear us down now
but tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
well tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
yeah tonight we’re gonna drown it out

well how dare you want more?
well how dare you want more?

hey lonely wants to stay forever
but tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
wait lonely wants to tear us down now
but tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
well tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
yeah tonight we’re gonna drown it out

#Bleachers #HowDareYouWantMore

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Train Songs Nine
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 352 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Eight
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 399 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Seven
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 341 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Six
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
5 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 340 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Five
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 651 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Four
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 646 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Three
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 597 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version) Snarky Puppy never lets you down, they always come out bright and enthusiastically high on the sounds. Snarky Puppy - Trinity (Extended Version)From Snarky Puppy's new album, Empire Central (September 2022, GroundUP Music)Stream/Buy: orcd.co Written by Mark LettieriArranged by ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 837 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 •