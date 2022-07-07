Bleachers Official Live Video Rocks Hard: “How Dare You Want More”
Bleachers performing “How Dare You Want More” in 15 cities across North America on their Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night tour.
Contributions from:
Justin Benoliel
Cory Bermuster
Nelson Campana
Brian Campbell
Brandon Dacosta
Raleigh Gambino
Sebastian Guerra
Stephen Hughes
David Keninger
Josh Koby
Patrick Leung
Anna Li
Lisa Mazzotta
Olivia McDowell
Mike McMillon
John O’Hara
Colin Pagnoni
Hudson Ratzlaff
Tristan Renaud
Steven Robinson
Jacob Schermerhorn
Ignacio Soto
Mike Spinos
Austin Suhr
Nick Swift
Avi Warren
Mara Whitehead
How Dare You Want More
these steps toward faith i can’t imagine it
pack my suitcase up till i can’t bare it
who am i without this weight on my shoulder
oh god i’m dying to know
but how dare you want more?
how dare you want more?
preacher preacher’s callin’ from the floor
man of secrets two lives that he’s been living in
stolen identity stolen dreaming
who is he if he just go and tell it like it is?
i bet he’s dying to know
but how dare you want more?
how dare you want more?
preacher preacher callin’ from the floor
these steps toward faith so easy for her but
out of mind out of sight i’m trying to find out
who is she without all of this carryin’ fear
oh god she’s still my mother and still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother cryin’ out how dare you want more?
how dare you want more?
preacher preacher callin’ from the floor
hey lonely wants to stay forever
but tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
wait lonely wants to tear us down now
but tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
well tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
yeah tonight we’re gonna drown it out
well how dare you want more?
well how dare you want more?
hey lonely wants to stay forever
but tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
wait lonely wants to tear us down now
but tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
well tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
yeah tonight we’re gonna drown it out