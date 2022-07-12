The Bob Cesca Podcast: Patsy Baloney
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Patsy Baloney — [Explicit Content] We’re back from the break with all news shows! The rise of theocratic idiocracy. Sarah Palin reloaded. We’re paying too much attention to 2024 and the presidency. Today’s 1/6 committee hearings. Cassidy Hutchinson forced into hiding. Patsy Baloney’s 98-hour testimony. Bannon and his liver spots agree to testify. Buzz recaps the hearings so far. Trump’s IRS audited political enemies. Near-term solutions to help women in gulag states. Exceptions in the Hyde Amendment. State ballot initiatives. Infant mortality in Alabama. Floating abortion clinic in the Gulf. What Republicans are telling their people about fighting Democrats. Fox News flipflops. Trump quits the board of Troth Senchul. With Buzz Burbank, music by The Dye, Wahlsinger, and more!