 

Here Are a Couple of Great Amazon Prime Day Deals

102
Great Deals • Views: 1,343

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still going on, so if you have a need (or a want) for something you should really see if it’s on sale now. There are great deals on things like Amazon Fire tablets, gadgets and computer accessories of all kinds, cookware, appliances, furniture, you name it.

For example, this top-rated SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD, currently on sale for 61% below list.

Or this SAMSUNG M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor & Streaming TV (one of which I own myself), on sale for 25% below list (which is $50 cheaper than the deal I got!). I highly recommend this monitor; it’s beautifully designed, very thin, and the 4K image quality is excellent.

Note: if you buy anything from our links to Amazon, we may get a small commission on the sale at no extra charge to you. So it’s a great way to take advantage of their deals and support LGF at the same time.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Train Songs Nine
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 687 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Eight
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 736 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Seven
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 666 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Six
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 686 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Five
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 803 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Four
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 797 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Train Songs Three
A hollow voice says Vaccinate the world!
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 745 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •