Here Are a Couple of Great Amazon Prime Day Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still going on, so if you have a need (or a want) for something you should really see if it’s on sale now. There are great deals on things like Amazon Fire tablets, gadgets and computer accessories of all kinds, cookware, appliances, furniture, you name it.

For example, this top-rated SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD, currently on sale for 61% below list.

Or this SAMSUNG M8 Series 32-Inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor & Streaming TV (one of which I own myself), on sale for 25% below list (which is $50 cheaper than the deal I got!). I highly recommend this monitor; it’s beautifully designed, very thin, and the 4K image quality is excellent.

Note: if you buy anything from our links to Amazon, we may get a small commission on the sale at no extra charge to you. So it’s a great way to take advantage of their deals and support LGF at the same time.