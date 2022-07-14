 

Roy Wood Jr.’s Beyond the Scenes: Infiltrating Trump’s MAGAverse With Jordan Klepper & Desi Lydic

325
Politics • Views: 2,634

YouTube

Host Roy Wood Jr. revisits his conversation with Jordan Klepper and segment director Ian Berger as they recount their wild experiences at Trump rallies. Later, he’s joined by correspondent Desi Lydic, senior producer Matt Negrin, and CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy to discuss the Daily Show digital segment “Desi Lydic Foxsplains” and the role journalists play in covering a divided America. Finally, Jordan Klepper returns with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, and they break down their observations around the January 6 insurrection and the future of American democracy.

Jordan Klepper Recounts His Wild Experiences at Trump Rallies: Originally aired August 17, 2021

Desi Lydic Foxsplains: Originally aired September 14, 2021

January 6th: Did It Even Happen?! (Spoiler: Yes) feat. Chris Hayes & Jordan Klepper: Originally aired January 3, 2022

