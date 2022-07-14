 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: George Tiller the Baby Killer

87
Politics • Views: 1,182

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

George Tiller the Baby Killer — [Explicit Content] Tuesday’s 1/6 committee hearings. Trump’s fake executive orders. Trump’s witness tampering. Newsmax says he butt-dialed.Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows are going to prison. Trump’s fetish for chaos. Rapist confesses to assaulting 10-year-old Ohio girl. Fox News and the Republicans are targeting the Indiana doctor who helped the child. “I own your body now.” Rep. Ralph Norman thinks women are murdering their newborn babies. Biden administration will provide emergency medical services for pregnant women in gulag states. With Spicy Jody Hamilton and David “TRex” Ferguson, music by Lucy and the Popsonics, Novelistme, and more!

