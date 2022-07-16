Jackson Browne on Austin City Limits: “I’m Alive”

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “I’m Alive” on Austin City Limits. From Jackson’s album, “I’m Alive.” Click here to listen now: songwhip.com

Jackson Browne’s Austin City Limits episode premiered November 13, 2021 on PBS. Watch live or stream later at pbs.org

Sign up for Jackson’s newsletter jacksonbrowne.com to be the first to learn about upcoming tour dates, ticket on-sale dates, and new music.



Subscribe to the official Jackson Browne’s YouTube channel: youtube.com



Follow Jackson Browne:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Spotify: open.spotify.com

TikTok tiktok.com

Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com for merch, news, tour info and more



LYRICS:

It’s been a long time since I watched these lights alone

I look around my life tonight and you are gone

I might have done something to keep you if I’d known

How unhappy you had become

While I was dreaming of you

With my heart in your hands

And I was following through

With my beautiful plans

Yeah now I’m rolling down this canyon drive

With your laughter in my head

I’m going to have to block it out somehow to survive

Because those dreams are dead

And I’m alive

I want to go where I will never hear your name

I want to lose my sorrow and be free again

And I know I’ve been insane

When I think of places I could have been

But I was dreaming of you

With my heart in your hands

And I was following through

With my beautiful plans

Standing here by the highway side

Watching these trucks blow by

Inches from my face

Yeah thinking about the time I’ve wasted

And the pleasure we once tasted

Looking up and down this road

I’ve been here before

I can’t be here no more

Yeah now I’m rolling down California five

With your laughter in my head

I’m going to have to block it out somehow to survive

Because those dreams are dead

I’m alive

Hey look at the way I believed in you

And loved you all these years

Now you can fill a swimming pool with all my salty tears

If you’d have told me what was in your heart

But baby you lied

And I thought that it would kill me

But I’m alive

Written by Jackson Browne

Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP

Publishing Administrated by Drive Music Publishing, ASCAP