Julian Lage, w/ Dave King and Jorge Roeder: “Word for Word”
Word for Word by Julian Lage
Purchase the new album “View With A Room”:
julianlage.lnk.to
Julian Lage: Guitar
Dave King: Drums
Jorge Roeder: Bass
Director/DP: Alex Chaloff
Production Company: Bucket’s Moving Company
Location: Layman Drug Company
1st AC: Josh Boyd
Gaffer: Mike Gipson
Art Director: Ruby Guidara
PA: Rena MacMonegle
Location Manager: Will Greig
Steadicam: Larkin McLaughlin
Connect with Julian Lage
Website: bluenote.lnk.to
Facebook: bluenote.lnk.to
Twitter: bluenote.lnk.to
Instagram: bluenote.lnk.to
Listen to Julian Lage:
Spotify: bluenote.lnk.to
iTunes: bluenote.lnk.to
Apple Music: bluenote.lnk.to
#Julianlage #viewwitharoom #bluenoterecords
Music video by Julian Lage performing Word For Word. Blue Note Records; © 2022 UMG Recordings, Inc.