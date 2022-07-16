 

Julian Lage, w/ Dave King and Jorge Roeder: “Word for Word”

Music

YouTube

Word for Word by Julian Lage

Purchase the new album “View With A Room”:
julianlage.lnk.to

Julian Lage: Guitar
Dave King: Drums
Jorge Roeder: Bass

Director/DP: Alex Chaloff
Production Company: Bucket’s Moving Company
Location: Layman Drug Company
1st AC: Josh Boyd
Gaffer: Mike Gipson
Art Director: Ruby Guidara
PA: Rena MacMonegle
Location Manager: Will Greig
Steadicam: Larkin McLaughlin

Music video by Julian Lage performing Word For Word. Blue Note Records; © 2022 UMG Recordings, Inc.

