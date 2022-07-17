Unbelievable Guitar Playing: Guthrie Govan Live Concert With Zak Barrett

YouTube

Guthrie Govan live in concert with The Fellowship’s Zak Barrett for an amazing night of guitar and sax music at the venue Twenty One in Southend-on-Sea, Essex in the United Kingdom on May 15th 2022. The show was organized by Zak Dorne, the resident producer & engineer at Essex Recording Studios as well as his own Khandha Studios. Guthrie & Zak were kind enough to put on this intimate gig to support Southend-on-Sea achieving City status in the UK as well as the return of live music after Coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted. Many consider Guthrie Govan to be the best guitarist of all time. He is definitely one of the top guitar players in the world alive today. You can hear amazing guitar solos in this show and see how to play Guthrie’s guitar solos by watching him here.

Guthrie Govan is an English guitarist and guitar teacher endorsed by Charvel Guitars with his own signature model. His guitar music can be heard on major Hollywood films from X-Men to the lastest Dune movie thanks to his work with Hans Zimmer. Guthrie is a guitar player known for his work with the bands the Aristocrats, Asia, GPS, the Young Punx and the Fellowship, as well as his solo project Erotic Cakes. More recently, he has collaborated with Steven Wilson and Hans Zimmer. He is a noted guitar teacher, working with the UK magazine Guitar Techniques, Guildford’s Academy of Contemporary Music, Lick Library, and formerly the Brighton Institute of Modern Music. Govan was named “Guitarist of the Year” by Guitarist magazine in 1993. Guthrie Govan guitar lessons have taught guitarists from all over the world who could see a guitar lesson on sites like Lick Library.

Zak Barrett is a jazz saxophonist that was born in Jamaica, schooled in Derbyshire and graduated from college in Manchester. He met Guthrie through the local Essex live music scene at The Basement in Chelmsford, Essex, where the pair would gig weekly for years as The Fellowship. Zak and Guthrie are local legends that have supported the local music scene and independent music venues for years.

#guthriegovan #guitar #guitarist #guitarplayer #guitarsolo #guitarmusic

Follow Essex Recording Studios:

Official Site: essexrecordingstudios.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitch: twitch.tv

Twitter: @essexrecording

TikTok: tiktok.com